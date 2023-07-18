'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 6, Episode 7 Recap: Tyray Shocked Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen'

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues to shock Tyray as he learns more about Carmella's background - even he still doesn't quite get how being catfished works. Watch our recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, Episode 7.

There are lessons being learned and NOT being learned on this week's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. From canals and parasites to an online fetish queen who has NO idea Tyray exists, we're all over the map – and it's making for great TV. So let's get into 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Episode 7.

Let's check in with our delusional king Tyray first. We've known for like five episodes now that his girlfriend Carmella is not real – it's a guy named Christian who was even kind enough to leave producers a voicemail explaining that he was scamming Tyray. Everyone gets it – except Tyray, who hires a PI to learn that the woman he loves – well the woman in the pictures at least – is a cam girl. Light bulb moment: Maybe the person texting him and the woman in the photos are different people! But Tyray is not convinced that person isn't a woman and he's determined to track her down, despite his family being like, "Oh my god, this guy."

Speaking of "oh my god, this guy," we have Gino, who just wants to be left alone to look at the Panama Canal while Jasmine tries to fix their communication problems. But Gino's lost in the canal – he's not exactly giving her his full attention. Besides, he's pretty ticked that Jasmine has been chatting not with "just a friend Dane," but with ex-boyfriend, close friend and neighbor Dane. How are they supposed to get married with a third party interfering in their relationship like that? And I don't mean the canal.

Meisha and Nicola are also asking some tough questions about marriage. While Nicola did relent on telling his family about Meisha and having them meet her, he seems resentful that she wants to move so quickly with him – despite them dating online for seven years at this point. But Meisha isn't backing down. She tells Nicola that if she doesn't return to America engaged, they're done as a couple – she's not doing this international thing anymore. Promising response, Nicola! Although he did change his tune pretty quickly when it comes to if dancing at a nightclub is a sin or not. I'd say there's still hope for these two. But I don't know about Violet and Riley.

Following the disastrous meeting with Violet's family, she sits Riley down to tell him her mom thinks he's jealous and controlling; also, he forgot a gift for her — come ON. But Riley says he's not trying to be disrespectful, he's just ignorant of her culture. He also feels out of place as a Black man in Vietnam, which is making him a bit sensitive to her calling him "fat" and "ugly" – something Violet notes would be normal in her culture. Oh, maybe these two are coming to more of an under— oh no, wait, Riley called in his friend to interrogate Violet about the dating app they met on. That's gonna go well. Almost as well as Cleo and Christian's truly horrible first day together.

I don't know if Christian WANTS Cleo to break up with him or is just totally clueless, but telling her a story about how he got cut off from drinking on the plane over to London for trying to talk to two younger girls had Cleo understandably concerned. Especially when he immediately turns around and starts talking to another group of young women – and this is all after he's insisted all day she drinks more to loosen up. Get out NOW Cleo.

Luckily we have Statler and Dempsey closing us out with a little hope for love. After flight delays and Statler getting a parasite — ugh — these two finally meet, and it's all butterflies for these two. Now let's see how it goes when she learns about her plans to move to the UK with her! Sorry, I had to ruin it.

Where did you weigh in with this week's episode? Am I right on or totally off? Let me know in the comments!