'90 Day Fiance': Mike Eloshway Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

An Ohio man who appeared on the debut season of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé is facing child pornography charges. Mike Eloshway, 41, was indicted under two separate child sexual abuse material statutes in the Northern District of Ohio on June 15, 2023 after federal prosecutors claimed the former TLC star was knowingly in possession of an HP desktop computer that contained child pornography, with at least one of the images allegedly of a minor under the age of 12.

According to court records obtained by WHIO-TV, Eloshway is charged with one count of possessing child pornography and one count of the receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. An indictment against Eloshway alleges he downloaded "numerous" child pornography videos between Feb. 13, 2022, and March 27, 2023, per The Plain Dealer newspaper of Cleveland. On May 7, Eloshway allegedly possessed at least one video depicting a child younger than 12 years old, prosecutors claim.

Eloshway "did knowingly receive and distribute, using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, numerous computer files, which files contained visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit content," the indictment reads, with prosecutors adding that Eloshway "did knowingly possess a black HP Desktop computer that contained child pornography." At least one of those images, the indictment says, "involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age."

According to documents obtained by Starcasm, Eloshway was released on a $20,000 bond the same day as his arrest. The conditions of his release include Eloshway having restricted access to computers and the Internet. He will also have to restrict himself from coming into contact with children. Other conditions include not violating crimes, no changing address or telephone number without notice, submitting any required DNA samples, and appearing for required court appearances. The charges against Eloshway can carry sentences of up to 20 years, according to Law & Crime.

Eloshway appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014 alongside his now-wife Aziza Mazhidova. The couple met on a language learning website when Eloshway was 31 and Mazhidova was 21, according to In Touch Weekly. After being denied a worker's visa, Mazhidova applied for a K-1 visa and moved to the United States in 2013. After marrying, the couple welcomed their first child together in January 2019.