’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Jasmine Confronts Gino About Texting His Ex in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Gino is bracing for another fight with Jasmine after she learns he reached out to his ex just days prior. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Jasmine confronts Gino about his texts after the ex reached out to the Panama resident to let her know what her boyfriend was up to.

“One of your exes sent me a message. She sent a friend request and she told me that she wanted to chat with me,” Jasmine tells a visibly uncomfortable Gino. The TLC star continues that she then learned Gino and his ex are still communicating, and that he even told his ex about his relationship with Jasmine. “I just ignore it and I just texted her back like, ‘I don’t think we have anything to chat about. I trust Gino, I know that he’s not communicating with you.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gino’s ex attempted to send Jasmine something else, but the literature teacher blocked her before the message could go through. “She’s maybe just jealous,” Jasmine continues. “I don’t know why, sometimes exes get crazy.” While any other time, Jasmine admits she would have “a big explosion,” things have changed now that she really trusts Gino.

Gino can’t hide how nervous he looks, however, and Jasmine catches on right away. “I was not expecting this reaction from Gino,” she tells the camera. “His face [changed] – something’s going on?” She presses forward with her line of questioning, asking, “So you were texting her? Gino, I’m giving you a chance to be honest. Did you text her?”

It’s then that Gino drops a bomb, telling Jasmine he had been texting his ex “a little bit,” but it “didn’t mean anything” to him. Pressed by Jasmine, Gino admits he reached out to his ex “to let her know that I’ve met the woman of my dreams” in Jasmine. As for when that text was sent? “Just a little while ago,” Gino answers. Jasmine tells him, “No, give me dates,” at which point Gino admits the texts were sent just “two or three days ago.”



“I’m unblocking her and [texting] her back. I wanna see what she was trying to send,” Jasmine then tells Gino, now panicking in his seat. “I think I made a big mistake, and I wish I could take it back. It’s not gonna be good,” he tells the camera. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.