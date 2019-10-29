’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Showed the Real Maria After Season-Long Catfishing Concerns

The long-awaited arrival of Maria on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finally happened. Having been a mystery woman on the show, Caesar’s supposed Ukranian girlfriend finally made her presence known on the show. Up until that point, Caesar had never actually met her outside of conversations on a dating app.

The two have been on-and-off, but Maria countered Caesar, who said that they are back together, by saying that “we’re still friends” on the episode.

The build-up around her arrival had been hyped for quite some time. Caesar was set to finally meet her in Mexico but the planned trip fell through when he couldn’t put together enough money to finance her visit. He had planned on proposing to her had she been able to come.

It went downhill from there as the two actually split up over the phone for a short period of time. They got back together to the delight of Caesar.

“Even though Maria broke my heart, since I’ve been home, we’ve been talking. I’m not gonna give up on her,” Caesar told the camera in a previous episode.

In what was her first time appearing on camera, Maria explained that she only fell for Caesar because he won her over with gifts, not because there was any attraction. Due to there not being any feelings, Maria did continue to play the field outside of Caesar.

Caesar had been sending her money which kept their relationship going. She said that he was the only guy who had been sending her any financial benefits. To this day, there’s no record of just how much she has received from him. Caesar did say he had sent $2,000 in one week’s time.

“You know, it’s just that I love her so much, so I just decided to keep trying to help her out,” Caesar said. “I really don’t think that she’s using me. She’s just… I think that she just needs a little help. Just hoping everything will work this time.”

Caesar and Maria will come face-to-face on the tell-all episode.

The second part of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all will air on Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC.