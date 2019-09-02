’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Are Darcey and Tom Still Together?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 features the return of Darcey Silva, who is still searching for “the one” after ending her toxic relationship with Jesse Meester. Silva is now dating Tom Brooks of the U.K. and finally met him in London this season. The two have known each other for four years already, but this was their first physical meeting. Since the show was filmed months ago, are they still together?

In Season 1, viewers saw Darcey and Jesse’s relationship develop into a nightmare for Darcey. She found the much-younger man’s controlling ways too much and she broke off the relationship. This year, fans were introduced to Tom, a man Darcey met on social media before she started dating Jesse.

“I really feel connected to Tom,” Darcey said in the Season 3 premiere. “But my biggest fear is that Tom will be a Jesse in disguise. I’m not going to be stupid this time around.”

Darcey believed she found love again and thought Tom could be the one. However, her twin sister Stacey Silva thought Darcey was taking things too fast and built up unrealistic expectations. Darcey brushed off those concerns and went ahead with the London meeting.

It did not start out as she hoped, since Tom was not at the airport to pick her up. Still, Darcey was convinced her first day in London would end with them getting engaged.

Once Darcey finally arrived in London, fans learned more about Tom’s background. He is used to a certain lifestyle, spending nights with different women and not settling down. His sister, Emma, said Tom was burned once before and does not want that again, which is why he avoided settling down for so long. But now he wants to make some changes.

On the other hand, Tom told Emma he is still not ready to make a big commitment with Darcey.

“I’m not really at the stage of thinking where I’m going to settle down, get married, have kids, and move to her country or have her move here,” Tom said, notes Reality TV World. “I’m at the point where I’m meeting someone I’ve been really good friends with and I’m going to see where it goes.”

Tom also thought Darcey was living in a “bit of fantasy” and hoped she would not be upset if they took their time.

That first night in London was filled with surprises for Darcey, especially when Tom said he got her a separate room at the Air BnB he got for the night. Tom’s praises for Darcey led her to cry, which led Tom to wonder if she would break into tears every time he did something nice for her.

Darcey also learned Tom was seeing other women up to a week before she arrived. Tom said they would be in a trial relationship, at which point Darcey agreed she wanted things to move too fast.

“I’ve been seeing other women. But I told them I wouldn’t be seeing them anymore,” Tom told the camera. “I want to see where this goes with Darcey. I want to see if this love affair and romance, which it could be, could become something more of a long-term thing.”

It does appear that, after Before the 90 Days was filmed, Darcey and Tom stayed together. In an Aug. 4 interview with Newsweek, Darcey said they were “very happy.”

“We’re very good. We’re very happy. Things have been amazing and some people might see it that way and some people might see it a different way,” she told the magazine. “You’ll have to go through the journey along with us.”

On Aug. 19, Tom appeared on Darcey’s Instagram page with a photo taken in New York City.

“He’s older. He’s lived life. He’s a jetsetter. He owns his own company. He’s very experienced in life and he elevates me. I never feel put down,” Darcey told Newsweek of Tom. “It was something I had to explore because maybe he could be the one so I decided to do that journey again. I don’t regret it.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

