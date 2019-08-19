’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Calls Jay Smith’s Sister ‘Trash,’ Reveals She’s Pursuing Legal Action Against Her

90 Day Fiance personality Ashley Martson has words for her sister-in-law, Ornella “Poochie” Smith. The TLC star recently sat down with InTouch Weekly for a Q&A video where she dished what she could on some of fans’ most pressing topics. This, of course, included her rocky marriage to Jay Smith. Towards the end of the interview, the conversation shifted towards” Poochie and some of her recent allegations against Martson.

As All About the Tea reports, Poochie took to Instagram to loft a series of intense allegations at Martson, including drug use and infidelity. She also alleged that the infamous barbershop scene that showed Jay cheating on Martson was all staged.

When asked about Poochie, Martson had one word to describe her: “trash.”

“She’s just trash. I don’t like to bring people down but that’s just what she is, and I refuse to acknowledge anything she says,” Martson said. “I haven’t spoken to her. I don’t speak on social media about her claims ’cause at the end of the day, if you have something to say, if you’re going to out there and say things, you need to have proof, and she has none.”

Martson also revealed that the family feud has escalated far past social media jabs. She claimed a cease and desist order has already been served and more legal action is in the works.

“I’ve had her served with cease and desists, and now we are pursuing legal action against her,” Martson said. “She just needs to stop and get a life. That’s basically what it is.”

The 90 Day Fiance star concluded the section by saying that she was simply ready to move on with her life after a “rough” patch of drama earlier in 2019.

“It was like, really rough in like April, May for me,” she revealed. “I lost a lot of weight, but I’m finally in a good place again.”

90 Day Fiance is currently between seasons, but several spinoffs air regularly on TLC.

Photo Credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images