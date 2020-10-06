'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Reveals She's Having Weight Loss Surgery

✖

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has plans to undergo weight loss surgery, but husband Michael Ilesanmi wasn't exactly supportive of the idea when she broke the news during the Happily Ever After: The Couples Tell All special on Monday. After tying the knot in Nigeria this season, the newlyweds are still separated by country lines as Deem seeks a marital visa for her new husband to come over to the U.S. from his home country, and it's clear Ilesanmi didn't know his wife was planning to go under the knife at all.

"Oh, God. I didn’t want to bring this up in front of Michael. I’m going to have weight loss surgery," Deem said, to which Ilesanmi responded by saying "no" repeatedly. "After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds," she continued. "Everything will be reconstructed. My skin surgery … I’m gonna have it all done."

Deem then confirmed she had yet to tell her husband about her plans. "She knows I don’t like anything surgery,” the Ilesanmi chimed in. "Like, no doing this artificial stuff. I don’t like it." The 55-year-old continued that she is unhappy with her weight as of now. "It’s annoying to be out of breath, when you know you gained 20 pounds in two months from sitting around here eating everything the kids eat," she said, explaining that while she has always "been beautiful," she has "just had a weight problem."

When Ilesanmi said he would never "complain" about his wife's body, and that he prefers her the way she is, she responded, "But you gotta feel sexy to be sexy, right? And, you know, I never like to feel fat or anything." She then suggested their sex life would change after the surgery. "We have great sex now, Michael. But can you imagine with a hundred pounds off?" she said. "I’ll flip you upside down."

Pleading with her medical professionals not to perform the surgery, Ilesanmi said Deem was "lucky we are far apart" right now, as he "can't stop" her from going through with the surgery. "Angie, I don’t want to lose you," he said. "Please. Baby, I love you for who … you are. That’s all I’ll say." Deem has promoted a number of weight loss products on Instagram, saying in June that a cleanse "helped get me on track for summer," gushing, "my cravings are down and motivation is up."