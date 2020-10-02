'90 Day Fiance' Host Shaun Robinson Reveals Why TLC Didn't Invite Paul Staehle and Karine Martins to Tell-All

✖

90 Day Fiancé tell-all host Shaun Robinson is revealing why Paul Staehle and Karine Martins were missing from part one of the season's reunion and opening up about TLC's decision to not have to couple participate this year in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It's been a difficult season for Staehle and Martins, who moved from Brazil so that the Kentucky native, 37, would be able to get a job to support his wife, 24, and their 1-year-old son, Pierre.

Citing his criminal record as the reason he struggled to find a job, Staehle repeatedly disappointed Martins by not providing her with the life he had promised, while the mother-of-one met with an immigration lawyer to see if she could go back home to Brazil with Pierre by herself. When filming for the season ended, things got far worse for the couple, and the two were granted emergency protective orders against the other. A judge dismissed the emergency protective orders issued on both sides on Sept. 16 at the request of the petitioners, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by Us Weekly.

Robinston told ET ahead of the tell-all's part two that the network wanted to give Staehle and Martins "space," amid their marital and legal difficulties. "Yeah, you know the situation between Paul and Karine is a very complicated and sensitive one, so when we were about to do the tell-all, their situation was very fresh, and so we wanted to give them the space to really work through that," she said.

Back in July, Martins alleged in her written statement to the court that her husband had raped her and withheld her Green Card so she could not leave the country with their son. "I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned (sic) away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us," she wrote at the time. Martins also claimed she was under surveillance and not allowed to leave the house as well as accusations that Staehle forced her to drink alcohol. In his own application for a protective order, Staehle claimed Martins had put glass in his food and "assaulted" him.

Staehle's then claimed in August that Martins was pregnant with the estranged couple's second child. "I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I cannot see her or my children at all."