’90 Day Fiance’ Star Geoffrey Paschel Facing Kidnapping, Assault Charges After Alleged Abuse of Ex Girlfriend

Geoffrey Paschel, a Tennessee man featured on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, was in court Friday on charges of kidnapping and assault. The 42-year-old claims his ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse to sabotage his ongoing custody battle with another woman. Paschel was arrested in June.

Paschel’s 30-year-old ex-girlfriend accused him of attacking her in the Rocky Hill, Tennessee home they shared in June, reports Knox News. She also filed for an order of protection, which was granted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home,” the petition for the protection order reads. “He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc.”

The woman accused Paschel of disabling her phone, forcing her to run to a neighbor’s house to call 911. After police arrived on the scene, he was taken into custody. According to the petition, the woman was taken to a local hospital that night and diagnosed with a concussion.

In the filing, the woman accused Peschel of abusing her physically and verbally on four other occasions between September 2018 and the time of his arrest.

A court hearing on the order of protection was scheduled for next month.

On Friday, Paschel was arraigned on charges of domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, vandalism and interference with emergency calls. He is due back in court on March 26.

After the hearing, Paschel told Knox News he is innocent and believes his ex-girlfriend made her claims to hurt his upcoming child custody case in Blount County with his estranged wife.

“It’s all about child custody,” he said.

Paschel was featured in the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4. He is seen visiting a woman named Varya in Russia after they met on an online dating site.

“If things go well with Varya, I’m going to propose to her,” he said in the trailer.

In a later scene, Paschel is shown telling Varya, “You lied to me. This is bulls—” and storming off while Varya is in tears.

“I’m failing myself,” he said. “I should have been smarter than this.”

Peschel refused to tell Knox News if he was still dating Varya.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 debuts on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC