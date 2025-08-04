’19 Kids and Counting and Counting’ Alum Jessa Duggar Welcomes 6th Baby

Jessa Duggar Seewald has given birth to her sixth baby.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 32, announced the arrival of her sixth child with husband Ben Seewald in a video posted on the couple’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

In the video, recorded on July 24, Jessa chronicles the early stages of her labor, including the breaking of her water, before teasing the moment she actually gave birth with mom Michelle Duggar by her side.

Monday, Jessa returned to YouTube with another birth vlog, revealing that her baby weighed 10 pounds and was 21.5 inches long at birth on July 26. Jessa has yet to announce the sex or name of her sixth child.

The Counting On personality first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in March, sharing sonogram photos and noting that she was “halfway to holding you in our arms!”

Jessa and Ben are also parents to sons Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, George, 20 months, and daughters Ivy, 6, and Fern, 3.

The TLC alum previously addressed comments that she was trying to follow in mom Michelle’s footsteps when it came to having children during a May YouTube video.

“I’m not going to have 19 kids, but honestly, my mom is my hero. I love her. I adore her [and] she is my role model in so many ways,” she said at the time. “Her patience, her love, her gentleness [and] her kind speech. She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion. So, when people say, ‘Do you want to be like your mother?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, Lord, help me.’ ”

She added, “Even if people are saying that in sort of a negative way, I’m like ’Yes, please Lord.’”

Jessa noted that when it came to negative comments about her family, she had “never had anybody walk up to my face and be nasty,” but had heard “a lot of rude and unnecessary comments” from people online.