The Duggar family never stops growing. Jessa Duggar Seewald has announced that she’s pregnant again. The former reality star shared a sonogram photo to her 2.5 million Instagram followers on March 7, captioning the post: “Halfway to holding you in our arms!” alongside a pink heart emoji, seemingly hinting the new baby may be a girl.

This makes baby number six for the Counting On star. She and her husband Ben are parents of Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, Ivy, 5, Fern, 3, and George, 14 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her family has been supportive publicly, sharing their best wishes and excitement under the comment section of the post. Jessa’s sister Jill Duggar wrote in the comments section, “Congrats. So happy for y’all.” Her sister-in-law Hannah Duggar—who’s married to Jeremiah Duggar and is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child—commented, “Yayyy!!! Can’t wait to meet this sweet baby!”

Jessa has been open about her desire to continue expanding her family. She and Ben have been married since 2014. They experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020. Two years later, Jessa suffered a miscarriage.

Reflecting on her losses, she told fans, “I feel like in some ways, missed miscarriages can be so much more jarring because you don’t have clear signs of something going wrong,” she shared in a February 2023 YouTube video, adding that “nothing could have prepared me” for the tragic news. At that moment I was just in complete shock,” she continued. “I didn’t have words. I just immediately started crying.”

When announcing her pregnancy with George, she thanked followers for their support and expressed hope. “God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” she shared on YouTube in September 2023. “We’re so thankful for the gift of this precious life.”

She kept fans updated throughout the pregnancy on her social media channels. “SO, SO LOVED,” Jessa added on her Instagram a month after announcing her pregnancy with George, adding, “Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report… the worries fade a little bit more. God has blessed us beyond measure.”