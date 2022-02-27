’16 and Pregnant’ Star Josh Rendon Allegedly Tried to Kill Cop

Joshua Rendon, who starred in a 2009 16 and Pregnant episode with ex-wife Ebony Jackson, was arrested in Colorado last year for the alleged attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy. Rendon is still in jail, and his arraignment hearing is reportedly scheduled for March. The 30-year-old shares two children with Jackson, and they divorced in 2016.

Rendon was arrested on March 6, 2021, KDVR reported at the time. At around 5:30 p.m. that day, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators found a stolen vehicle at a Fort Collins parking lot. They spotted four people inside the vehicle and followed it to an apartment complex. Deputies used maneuvers in an attempt to stop the driver from escaping. At one point, the suspect reversed into a sheriff’s vehicle and almost ran over a deputy. The driver then sped forward to escape, but deputies stopped the chase because the driver was erratic.

The stolen car was spotted a few moments later and deputies engaged in another pursuit. During this chase, the suspect drove the vehicle into two sheriff’s vehicles and almost missed hitting them head-on, police said. Eventually, the chase came to an end with a crash, but the suspect was launched from the vehicle and tried to keep the chase going on foot. He was quickly apprehended and identified as Rendon, a transient in the area. The former MTV star was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Almost a year after his arrest, Starcasm reported on Feb. 21 that Rendon is still in jail on a $500,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for March 31. The charges he is still facing are: Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Peace Officer; Vehicular Eluding; Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft; Criminal Mischief; Driving Under Suspension; Criminal Possession of an ID Document; and Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts.

Rendon and Jackson were featured in an episode of 16 and Pregnant Season 1 and were not chosen to appear in Teen Mom. In September 2011, Child Protective Services in Arkansas took their daughter, Joselyn, then 2 years old, away after police found the couple living in disturbing conditions. Rendon was also kicked out of the Air Force and Jackson checked into rehab. The two later had another child together in 2012. They split in 2013 but did not finalize their divorce until 2016. Jackson also had a third child with another man in 2015. Since he moved back to Colorado, Rendon has accumulated a long rap sheet, with charges that include drug possession and theft.