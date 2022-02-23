’16 and Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmeyer’s Full Cause of Death Revealed by Medical Examiner

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmeyer died in mid-January at the age of 26. Since then, a medical examiner has released her cause of death. According to E! News, Cashmeyer died as a result of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed Cashmeyer’s cause of death to E! News. They reported that her manner of death is undetermined, which means that it is unclear whether it was accidental or not. This follows the information that the late reality star’s family has already released. According to a GoFundMe posting, which was set up for Cashmeyer’s 7-month-old daughter Lyla and for funeral expenses, her cause of death was “addiction.”

“Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it,” her family stated. “Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious.” They continued, “We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them.”

A representative for Cashmeyer previously confirmed the news of her passing on Jan. 16. They told E! News, “This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person. Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles.” Around the same time, Cashmeyer’s father, Dennis Cashmeyer Jr., paid tribute to his daughter on social media. He has also shared that the family will be raising baby Lyla after Cashmeyer’s death, noting that the child’s father also died due to addiction months prior.

“Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life,” they noted, and added that the GoFundMe page was posted to”cover the costs of Jordan’s memorial and start a fund for Lyla’s future.” The statement continued, “We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that. Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.”