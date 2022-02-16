‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Reportedly Arrested for Assault

A former America’s Got Talent contestant is facing assault charges following an alleged violent confrontation in a supermarket. Glennis Grace, who was a finalist on AGT Season 13 back in 2018, was arrested in her home country of the Netherlands over the past weekend and is now facing a suspicion of assault charge.

At this time, details of what led to the arrest remain unclear, though sources with direct knowledge told TMZ, the outlet that first reported the news, that Grace was arrested over the weekend alongside her 15-year-old son and another man. The arrests were made following an alleged altercation in a supermarket. According to the sources, Grace’s son “had some kind of interaction with staff.” After leaving the supermarket, he returned later that same day with his mother and another man, who has not been identified, and a “violent confrontation broke out.” The incident left several people injured, though the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

Following the incident, Grace, her son, and the other man were taken into police custody and booked on suspicion of assault. They were later released. TMZ did not say when they are set to appear in court. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and once completed, they will “pass their findings on to prosecutors to determine if anyone gets charged.” In a statement, Grace’s attorney confirmed that “the police investigation is still ongoing,” adding that “we trust that it will show that Glennis has not committed any criminal offenses. We are now waiting for the investigation to be finished before making further announcements.”

Grace notably appeared on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent. She wowed the judges during her audition with her cover of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You,” which earned her “yes” votes from all four judges. She went on to sing “Nothing Compares 2 U” from Prince in the next round. Grace continued to impress both the judges and the audience, and she made it as far as the finals, during which she sang “Run” by Snow Patrol and later “Meant to Be” alongside Bebe Rexha. However, Grace was eventually sent home and did not make it into the Top 5.

Grace is just the latest former contestant on a hit reality competition series to face trouble with the law. On Friday, Feb. 11, David Oliver Willis, a quarterfinalist on American Idol Season 12, was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance after officers found LSD in his vehicle. Fellow Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy was also recently arrested following a DUI crash that left one person dead. At this time, Grace does not appear to have publicly spoken out about her arrest.