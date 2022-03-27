’16 and Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause of Death: What to Know

The cause of death for 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has been revealed. E! News reports that the young mother died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, as confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health. The actual manner of death is still undetermined by officials as they cannot figure out what transpired after the lethal mix. Her family is left devastated and raising her 7-month-old child. Unfortunately, she’s not the first alum to pass due to an overdose.

Cashmyer’s family are living the same fate and are devastated. In a statement to the media outlet, Cashmyer’s rep spoke of her personality, saying: “This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person. Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles.” The reality star’s father Dennis Cashmyer Jr. is in full grief and shared such in a Facebook post upon receiving the notification of her death. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” he wrote in part. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

Her mother commented on the post, writing: “Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”

A fundraising page organized by Dennis for his 7-month-old granddaughter Lyla’s future care has been posted online. In the description of the fundraiser, he spoke of his daughter’s longtime battle with substance abuse.

“Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality,” he wrote. “She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious.”

Lyla’s father died from addiction when she was only two-months-old. “We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that,” he continued in the fundraising description. “Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.”

Cashmyer and her boyfriend Derek Taylor were featured on the show in 2014. The young girl was disowned from her family over their disapproval of her relationship with Taylor. The couple had their trials after the show aired and became homeless after Taylor was unable to gain employment. Taylor’s mother gained custody of their daughter Evie in 2015.

Previously, another 16 and Pregnant alum, Valerie Fairman, died of a reported opiod overdose in Dec. 2016. She was just 23 years old and left behind a young daughter. Janice Fairman, Valerie’s mother, told Daily Mail that the show had a lot to do with her daughter’s struggles. “She was a gorgeous girl and it all went to her head,’ she said. “She thought she could pretty much do whatever she liked after the show. She was determined to get everything she wanted. I wish she had never been on TV. It played a big part in her death. I think it messed her up big time. When we tried to put our foot down, that’s when she left home. I don’t think there is anything more we could have done to help her.”