’16 and Pregnant’: Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause of Death Revealed by Family

16 and Pregnant alum Jordan Cashmyer’s family reveals the reality TV star’s cause of death to be from “addiction,” according to their GoFundMe posting. Cashmyer died on Jan. 15 at the age of 26. She leaves behind her 6-month-old daughter, Lyla.

“Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it,” the family wrote on the post. “Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. “She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious.”

“We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them,” it continued.

Jordan’s father, Dennis explained that the family will be raising the baby since she lost her father to addiction four months ago. “Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life,” they wrote, noting that the online fundraiser was listed to help the family “cover the costs of Jordan’s memorial and start a fund for Lyla’s future.” “We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that,” it reads. “Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.”

The family closed saying that they are so “grateful” for all of the “love and words of kindness” they’ve received in the days since her passing.

Jordan appeared on the show in 2014, accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Derek Taylor. According to PEOPLE, The two split after her time on the show concluded. After giving birth to her daughter Evie, Cashmyer relinquished her parental rights, granting temporary custody to Taylor’s mom in 2015.

Dennis announced the death of his daughter on Facebook the morning after her passing. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER,” he wrote. “Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members.”