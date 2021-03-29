'16 and Pregnant': Meet Kyla and Her Boyfriend Jaboire in an Exclusive Episode Preview

✖

Kyla and her boyfriend Jaboire have a lot to figure out before their son is born! The 16 and Pregnant couple, who make their MTV debut on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, appear to have a strong relationship, dating since ninth grade, but they have a complicated situation to navigate as they attempt to finish high school while preparing for the arrival of their little one.

In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of the 18-year-old mother-to-be's story, Kyla explains that she's living with her aunt and uncle because her relationship with her mom is "not good at all," due to what she sees as preferential treatment for her older brother and sister. Jaboire also has a bad relationship with his mom but is "cool" with Kyla's mom, leading to quite an interesting living situation, as he moved into his girlfriend's old bedroom at her mom's house while she lives with her aunt and uncle.

At 38 weeks pregnant, Kyla admits she's feeling more than a little scared about what's to come. "I'm nervous about having a baby, but I'm glad Jaboire is by my side," she tells the camera. "He's a good boyfriend, but we've had our struggles, and he doesn't always communicate well. It will be hard when the baby is born, because I'll need his help, and I already don't see him much, because he lives 20 miles away and doesn't have a car."

The two have a heart-to-heart about their feelings while folding baby clothes in preparation for their son's birth, with Jaboire encouraging the mother of his child to try to look on the bright side as they prepare for their lives to change forever. "You gotta stay positive — you can't think negative about things," he tells her. "You think negative, and things are gonna turn out bad." Even as Kyla brings up the fact that she's newly 18 and hasn't finished school yet, Jaboire chimes in, "Still, we gotta be positive."

The young father-to-be does get quiet when asked about how his living situation is going to be when their baby arrives and he can't be there all the time, answering Kyla's question only, "I think I'll always have time to see him." When Kyla admits to her boyfriend that she's "scared" to have their baby, he reveals he's also feeling scared. "I'm still young and I'm finna have a child of my own," he says, to which she agrees, "A child raising a child." See more of Kyla and Jaboire's story on 16 and Pregnant, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.