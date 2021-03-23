'16 and Pregnant': Shelby Doesn't Want to Give AJ's Last Name to Their Baby, But His Mom Has Other Ideas in Exclusive Clip

✖

Shelby has a big decision to make when it comes to her unborn baby's last name. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of 16 and Pregnant, the pregnant teen reveals she wants to give daughter Alaya her own last name, as the baby's father, AJ, has been "so uninvolved" after getting her pregnant. The difficulty comes in telling his mother, April, because Alaya's grandmother has been one of Shelby's "biggest supporters" throughout her pregnancy.

AJ and Shelby weren't together when she got pregnant, but the mother-to-be still expected far more involvement from him in her pregnancy. "I expected him to ask how things are more and just be a little bit more involved," she tells mom Angie and stepdad Yeric. "Like I know April's going to be there regardless and like his family and everything, but I don't know how much he is. He likes to just say 'I don't know.'"

Shelby knows her situation is "difficult" and "a little weird" due to her lack of a relationship with AJ, plus the added complication that he had gotten another girl pregnant shortly before her. "You know, if he would just show up and play the part of this baby's father, I think she would welcome it," Angie tells the camera after speaking with her daughter. "But if there was drama involved or the other baby's mother wouldn't allow it, all that kind of B.S., she doesn't need that. Shelby's not that desperate."

The last name debate comes up again when April comes over to help Shelby and Angie assemble some baby equipment. April argues that Alaya should have her father's last name, "just because she is his baby," admitting that it's also "a pride thing." Shelby doesn't want to hurt April's feelings but has a hard time believing her insistence that AJ does care about his daughter, just wants to let Shelby make her own pregnancy decisions. Shelby admits she's "kind of upset" April would argue that when she hasn't heard from AJ in weeks. "I don't know how she can still try to tell me that he cares at this point," she tells the camera.

Ahead of this season of 16 and Pregnant, Shelby told PopCulture AJ was "not a bad kid" but a person who has "made some bad choices." Learning that AJ was also the father of a young baby during her pregnancy was shocking she added: "I didn't want to believe it. ... I just didn't know what to think." Don't miss more of Shelby's journey on 16 and Pregnant, airing new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.