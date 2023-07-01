'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Dead at 40: Tammy Slaton's Husband Caleb Willingham's Death Confirmed by Stepmom

Tammy Slaton is in mourning. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star's estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, has died. Willingham's stepmom, Shirley Willingham, contacted TMZ about the TLC personality's passing. No other details were shared with the outlet, such as a cause of death, death date or funeral arrangements.

Tammy Slaton, who stars on the TLC reality show alongside sister Amy Slaton-Halterman, has not publicly commented on Caleb Willingham's death as of press time. TLC has also not issued a statement. The network uploaded a 1000-Lb. Sisters compilation video entitled "Tammy and Caleb's Love Story" just a few days ago.

The couple married in November 2022, as chronicled on 1000-Lb. Sisters. On May 1, 2023, The Sun reported that the couple was separated and about to divorce. However, no official filings have surfaced in the two months since. The outlet's source claimed that Caleb's diet choices sparked a big fight that spiraled into divorce talk.

"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," the source said. "He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack. ... Tammy's sisters Amy and Amanda were already encouraging her to just move on."

In reporting on Caleb Willingham's death on Saturday, The Sun also cited Facebook friends and a church in Evansville, Indiana, also claiming that he had passed away.

This is a developing story.