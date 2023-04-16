'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Reportedly Caught Still Vaping While Wearing Oxygen

Despite Tammy Slaton's recent r loss, she is engaging in lifestyle choices that some may deem unhealthy and could jeopardize her progress. The 1000-lb Sisters star was reportedly spotted vaping as she and her sister/co-star Amy shopped at a grocery store and were seen with bags of junk food and toys. It's important to note that Amy has two children, so the junk food and toys could have been for them. However, Tammy vaping is not a good sign, especially after her recent surgery, weight loss, and the fact that she's still on oxygen for breathing issues. The Blast reported on the vaping concerns.

Tammy previously stopped smoking, drinking, and vaping after a near 14-month stint in rehab. During that time, she lost weight, with the assistance of bariatric surgery. She struggled to lose weight for years. But fans have been praising her persistence and victory after she recently debuted her dramatic transformation in a social media post.

After a roller coaster ride to get the surgery, she finally qualified last year. Without it, Tammy's health would have continued to decline. Before the surgery, she was wheelchair-bound, couldn't walk without assistance, and was on oxygen to help with her breathing. She previously weighed nearly 700 pounds.

In her recent photos, she showed a slimmer face in a close-up picture, and received tons of congratulatory messages from her followers. Days before, a mixed martial arts company called Southern Indiana Combat Production gave fans a look into Tammy's transformation in a series of photos posted on Facebook. Tammy was seen standing up without her wheelchair, which she's been unable to do for years. Amy was by her side.

The popular TLC reality series premiered in 200. The series follows the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, as they weigh just over a ton and are desperate to lose weight. But their co-dependency on one another and food has caused a barrier. The sisters first gained traction on YouTube, posting videos of their everyday lives with recipes, makeup tutorials, and more.