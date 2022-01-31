‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Drinks 8 Bottles of Liquor a Week

Tammy Slaton’s doctor worries she’s “putting herself in grave danger” with the way she lives her life as the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star makes a concerning admission about her recent mental health struggles and alcohol consumption. In a preview of the season finale of the TLC show airing Monday, Slaton’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, stops by to check on his patient and see how she’s been hanging in there.

Slaton admits to her doctor that she’s been “battling mental health” and depression “big time” especially as of late. “Is it worse when you’re by yourself versus when people are here?” Smith asks, to which she responds, “By myself. That’s why I kinda felt like I needed to just take a break and not think about diets, relationships. Just clear my mind. Just work on me.”

Slaton then shares how she’s been self-medicating by “mostly partying,” including drinking, smoking and vaping. When Smith asks her how much she’s drinking, her answer clearly shocks the doctor, who immediately grows more concerned. “Maybe eight bottles a week,” Slaton estimates, with Smith responding immediately, “Like fifths of liquor? Oh wow, Tammy. That’s a lot.”

“Tammy’s doing a lot of partying, which raises a concern for me,” he tells the camera. “That alone is putting her in severe danger. She says she’s focusing on her mental health, which if that was true, I’m all about that. But she’s not made any strides to actually do it. So I’m a little concerned that she’s actually just using that as an excuse to buy her more time to not work on her activity level, making some changes in her diet, or anything further than that.”

Slaton tells Smith as she gets emotional, “I know turning to alcohol and vaping and stuff isn’t the way to go. I know it can be doing more damage to me than whatever, but I just wanna be free.” Smith then encourages his patient to reach out to him and his office on days where she feels like that. 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.