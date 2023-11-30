'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Reveals New Boyfriend

Amy Slaton is in love again. Eight months after her split from her now-ex-husband Michael Halterman, the 1000-lb Sisters star took to TikTok with her new beau. She captioned the Nov. 27 post "A & a" alongside the new man, Tony Rodgers. In the series of photos, he can be seen holding and spending time with her and Halterman's two sons, 3-year-old Gage Deon and 16-month-old Glenn Allen. Slaton and Halterman welcomed Glenn only a few months before their split. The breakup has been a contentious one. Halterman sought a case management conference amid their split. Slaton was granted a temporary restraining order which prohibited. Halterman countered and asked that the court grant a civil restraining order that prohibits him and his ex from coming within 500 feet of each other, living near each other, or making public statements or social media posts. Communication between the former lovers had to be done via an app approved by the court.

Per legal documents uncovered by the U.S. Sun, their divorce was settled earlier this fall. They share custody of their two sons.

1000-lb Sisters has chronicled the weight loss journey of Amy and her sister, Tammy. After years of struggling and not qualifying for the surgery, Tammy was approved and has shed her weight. She also married Caleb Willingham, a man she met while in treatment for food addiction. They exchanged vows in the treatment center. Unfortunately, Caleb died months after their nuptials. Days after his funeral, Tammy was arrested for drug possession. She's also spoken out against TLC, the network that airs the show, about capitalizing off of her late husband's funeral, which is said to be airing in the upcoming second half of the fourth season.

A source close to the production told the U.S. Sun that filming for Season 5 began in late September. "[Season 4 is] a bit different," the source claims. The source added, "TLC is looking ahead to a sixth season, but nothing is official yet." Tammy reportedly has yet to be confirmed as a cast member for the fifth season.