'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Comes out as Pansexual

✖

Tammy Slaton took a brave step on the latest episode of 1,000-lb Sisters on TLC. In a preview shared by TMZ, Slaton and her boyfriend Jerry join sister Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman for dinner at a restaurant. It turns out to be an eventful gathering for Tammy Slaton as she opens up to her significant other.

"So, like Jerry, I got some stuff that we need to talk about," Slaton says in the preview clip, with Jerry telling her she can tell him anything. "I'm pansexual," she reveals to a confused Jerry in the moment.

Pansexuality is a sexual identity that removes gender from the equation and offers love, sexual attraction and romance to people from all walks. Slaton explains her understanding of it to her boyfriend on the show, noting that she thought she was bisexual until coming to the realization.

"It means love is love. I would date anybody whether they're transgender, straight, gay," Slaton says in Monday's episode. "It's about how they make me feel, not how they look."

Slaton continues to explain her feelings in the show's confessional moment according to ET Canada. "I always thought I was bisexual, and then I started talking to one of my friends and she told me she was pansexual, and I asked her kind of what it meant," she says. "It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, 'Well, I guess I am too,' because I wouldn't mind being with someone who's transgender, or whatever."

While he was confused, Jerry was accepting of the new information and made it clear during his own confessional. "[I'm] still trying to figure out what it means, but I'm okay with it. I love Tammy the way she is," he tells the TLC cameras.

Opening up about her sexuality is only the latest major life change Tammy Slaton has undergone on the TLC series. She has been working toward getting bariatric surgery to aid in her weight loss quest, though she was getting a lot of rough news during the first season of the TLC hit. But even then, the sisterhood is strong as Amy Slaton is recovering from her own procedure.

"My sister is my everything. She's been there for me whenever I need her, whenever I don't need her. But, Amy needs me right now. So, I'm going to help her as much as possible. Whatever she needs, I got her back," Tammy said in an exclusive clip from February 2020. 1,000-lb Sisters airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, with a repeat of the prior week's episode right after.