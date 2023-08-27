'1,000-lb Sisters': Tammy Slaton's Post After Husband's Death Worries Fans

Tammy Slaton recently raised concerns with her fans after posting a cryptic message on social media. While this seems ot be common for people online, this specific troubling post drops a week after Slaton's estranged husband Caleb Willingham passed away.

"Even though we don't talk every day. Just because you live far away," Slaton posted on Instagram on Saturday. "You're on my mind til each day's end. I'm proud to say you are my friend."

Caleb Willingham, husband of '1000-Lb. Sisters' star Tammy Slaton, dead at 40: https://t.co/GNpKUegBKI — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 1, 2023

Fans quickly assumed Slaton could be dwelling on the loss of Willingham and possibly falling off her path which led to her stunning weight loss. "I am so sorry about Caleb, I know you both loved each other very much," one fan wrote to Slaton. "Please stay strong and stay healthy. Continue to get better because Caleb would want to see you healthy and happy."

"Love you Tammy. You will be OK with time. Please don't get depressed and get back to bad food choices, you are on the right track," another added. Willingham's stepmother confirmed the news of his passing, not revealing the cause of death.

Slaton later confirmed the death on her social media. "Rip sweet angel," she wrote. "You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, also weighed in and shared a touching tribute to Willingham after his passing. "Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb's family," Halterman wrote after. "Heaven got a good one! I didn't get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times. I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with."