'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals New Sexual Interest After Husband's Death

TLC favorite Tammy Slaton is still reeling from the loss of her estranged husband Caleb Willingham earlier in the year. But according to a story at The Blast, Slaton isn't going to limit herself the next time love shows up in her life.

After bidding an emotional farewell to Willingham, with several touching social media posts dedicated to him, she has reportedly revealed her next romance might not be traditional. After coming out as pansexual in 2021, Slaton seems like she might be ready to date again and reportedly isn't ruling out a lady next time.

"Tammy is pansexual, and she's looking to date a woman right now," an insider told the outlet. The source referred to the period she's entering as her "bad b-ch era." Slaton continues to cut weight and share her progress with supporters on social media. While the source is comfortable saying Slaton is seeking a same-sex relationship, they stressed she's talking to a few people but not rushing into anything serious.

"Tammy has lost all of this weight, and she's ready to get back out there," the source added. "Caleb passing away was hard for her, but they were already having problems, and she felt he didn't have time for her. Tammy felt that he didn't put effort into trying to move to Kentucky and get out of rehab to be with her."

Slaton hosted Willingham's burial ceremony near her home in Kentucky. The gathering didn't go off without some drama, though, with Slaton lashing out at the reality show producers for turning the funeral into a "depressing" event and accused them of "forcing drama."

"The filming of the funeral was 'completely not natural,' and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn't that sad. People were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing," a source details. "She isn't emotionally relapsing or going back on her diet – she's doing great."

She is also reportedly using her husband's death as motivation to remain on her diet. The source says Slaton knows the dead one "could have been her" and she is dedicated to not falling backward.