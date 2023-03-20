'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gets NSFW Over Sister Tammy's Sex Life

1,000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman definitely shocked a few fans in a clip shared on March 17. She and her brother, Chris Combs, revealed some very NSFW details about her sister Tammy Slaton and Tammy's husband, Caleb Willingham. Days after the latest episode aired, it was revealed that Halterman's husband filed for divorce earlier this month.

"I bet he hasn't seen his wiener in like five years," Halterman said of Willingham in a confessional with Combs, notes InTouch Weekly. "Look I don't want to know nothing about that," Combs chimed in. The exchange inspired him to remember some words of advice from their grandmother.

"Grandma said that where there's a will, there's a way," Combs stated. "And Tammy can stand up and back it up on him." Amy jumped in, adding, "Not for that long!" Amy retorted. "It don't matter it don't take that long," Combs said.

Slaton and Willingham met at the same weight loss rehab facility in Ohio and got engaged in October 2022. They got married in November, and their wedding is expected to be featured on 1,000-Lb Sisters. Halterman and Combs were initially hesitant about Slaton and Willingham's union, but Halterman told E! News in February that she now sees the positive in their love story.

"When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, 'That's good.'" Halterman told E! News. "Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn't motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations." She later said she is "just happy to have another brother."

Unfortunately, Halterman and her husband Michael Halterman are heading for divorce. Michael filed for dissolution of their marriage in Kentucky court on March 13, reports The Sun. Halterman reportedly moved out of her home with Michael and moved in with Slaton. She reportedly took her two children, Gage, 2, and 8-month-old Glenn. Insiders told The Sun that the couple has argued over their children being on camera.

"[Michael] doesn't want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees. They have been fighting over this for months," the insider said. The source added that Halterman and her family think Michael is "lazy" as a parent and believes he is "jealous" of the attention Halterman receives as a reality TV star.

Other sources told The Sun that there was also tension between Slaton and Willingham. He plans to transfer to a Kentucky clinic to be closer to Slaton, but he needs to make arrangements with his insurance. "Tammy is sad her husband is not with her," the source told The Sun. "She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency."

1,000-Lb Sisters tracks Halterman and Willingham's weight loss journeys. The show debuted in January 2020 and is now in its fourth season. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series is also streaming on Discovery+.