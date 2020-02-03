‘1,000-lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Recovers From Surgery After Tammy’s Disappointing News in Exclusive Finale Clip

Tammy Slanton might still be reeling from the difficult news from Dr. Procter that she hadn’t lost enough weight to qualify for the bariatric surgery she so desperately wanted, but the 1,000-lb. Sisters star is still there for sister Amy Slanton after she undergoes the potentially life-saving procedure in an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s season finale of the TLC series.

Having returned from the hospital to her hotel room to recover after the difficult procedure, Amy is happy to see her sister coming to check on her, and especially happy to see her walking without assistance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You did good, you made it without your walker,” Amy tells her sister before revealing the depth of her surprise to the camera. “I see Tammy walking in my room without a walker, and I’m like, what? I had to do a double take,” she reveals. “Like, I haven’t seen her walk without a walker in six or seven months, and I’m really glad she did it.”

As the two joke around about her recovery and Amy admits she’s still a little loopy, Tammy leaves with the reassurance that her sister will be able to recover with the help of her family and vowing that she too will continue on her weight loss journal.

“It’s reassuring to see her. Even though she’s in pain, she’s still OK,” she tells the camera. “She’ll get through it, she’s tough.”

She continues, “My sister is my everything. She’s been there for me whenever I need her, whenever I don’t need her. But, Amy needs me right now. So, I’m going to help her as much as possible. Whatever she needs, I got her back.”

Amy feels the connection just as much.

“I’m so glad I have my sister and my husband here,” she says, having nodded off on her bed. “‘Cause I’m gonna need a lot of help the next couple days.”

1,000-lb. Sisters’ season finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC