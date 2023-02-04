'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Robbed While in Rehab

Life can't seem to go easy on the stars from 1000-Lb Sisters, even when they're out to get help for themselves. According to a preview with E! News, Tammy Slaton is off in rehab to deal with her weight issues, leaving her sisters to pop into her home to pick up some items she needs.

Amanda and Misty Slaton stop by the home and quickly discover the home has been "ransacked" by thieves. "Girl, all of her stuff is gone!" Amanda Slaton says in the preview. "Oh, this is some bulls-t. Hold on, I'm going to take a video of this s-t real quick."

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder https://t.co/5bfck1M54P — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2023

Once she starts listing out the missing items, it becomes clear that someone took their time with nearly everything Slaton owned. "The fridge was over here," Amanda continues, taking video with the phone. "The table was here. The kitchen sink's gone. The bathroom sink. The water heater's missing. Her dresser that was in here was gone with the rest of the clothes and s-t that was in it."

"That was her whole house. Imagine somebody coming in and taking everything you had that meant anything to you," Amanda Slaton adds, noting her sister will be devastated by the news. "What the hell is she coming home to? There's nothing there. I don't even know if I want her to go home there anymore."

The sisters reach out to their other sister, Amy Slaton, to share that they're filing a police report and trying to determine the best way to break the bad news to Tammy Slaton. "I'm nervous about telling Tammy, 'Girl, all your stuff's gone and your house has been robbed,'" Amanda Slaton admits in the preview. "It's definitely devastating for Tammy because she loves her home. She loves having her own place to call her own. At this point, she doesn't have anything that's hers. Just the clothes that she took with her. She doesn't even have a place at this point and all she wants to do is come home."

The robbery and theft are the latest sad turn of events for Tammy Slaton on the TLC reality series. Back in January, Slaton was hospitalized after she "quit breathing," playing out in the premiere of the show's fourth season. Worse yet, it all started to happen in the months after she was engaged.

1000-Lb Sisters airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Tammy will get some support when the wave of bad news finally reaches her.