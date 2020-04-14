Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Says She Wants to 'Slap Her in the Face' After Abandoning Family

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is livid with mom "Mama" June Shannon for putting little sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson through the emotional wringer as she travels the country with boyfriend Geno Doak following her March 2019 crack cocaine arrest. In a sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 14-year-old is devastated when her mother leaves a comment on her Instagram post, as she hasn't been replying to her family's texts and phone calls.

"What really irritates me is it's kid of hard for Alana to express her emotions, and Mama saying that she misses [daughter Tink] and not Alana really hurt her," Pumpkin says of the comment in question. "It really makes me mad to know that Mama would make her feel that way." She continued to her sister, "I love her to death, I really do, and I would do anything for her, but at this point I want to slap her in the face too." Alana agrees, telling her big sister, "I miss the mama that used to go grocery shopping with us."

Pumpkin chimes in, "Or the one that used to go to the arcade with us. ... I hope that she sees us doing better for ourselves and that maybe she'll want better for herself too. Maybe that will kind of like inspire her or make her be like, 'the girls are doing good, maybe I should be there,' and try and be back in our lives and be there for the important stuff like this."

Mama June's family has been in turmoil since she was arrested alongside Doak in March 2019 on alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after police say they found crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both have entered not guilty pleas on their felony charges.

