'Mama June' Shannon's Daughter Alana Thompson Posts About 'Barely Holding It Together' Amid Family Drama

The daughter of Mama June Shannon has voiced her concern over ongoing problems her family is currently facing. According to The Mirror, Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, posted on Facebook about how she's "barely holding it together." It's likely a reference to the ongoing feud pitting her mother against the rest of the family.

"If y'all only knew how many people are barely holding it together you'd be a little more kinder," she wrote in one Facebook post. Another followed shortly thereafter, which read: "Maybe I'm not doing the best, but I'm trying to make everyone proud of me."

Back in March of last year, Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Soak, were arrested for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Soak was also charged with domestic violence. In January, Shannon also pawned a diamond ring in Stockbridge, Georgia -- which could have been to fund an unusual road trip the two were planning.

It turns out that back in February, Shannon was warned about entering into a relationship with her current boyfriend -- by his ex, Kimberly Doak.

"I tried to warn them, but I was just the ex nobody wanted to listen to so, unfortunately, they had to learn the hard way," Doak told The Sun. "He has been on a downward spiral for a very long time, unfortunately. I couldn’t take anymore and should’ve left long before I did honestly!"

The couple divorced way back in 2015, which led to her moving to another state with their children. She admitted that she was "thankful" that she's no longer involved in his ongoing drama, adding that he "completely abandoned" their kids.

"I've been picking up those pieces for some time now. He doesn't offer any type of assistance," she said, before adding "I wish them the best and sincerely hope that they get their lives together at some point."

Some of this drama will be featured in Shannon's new reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which just dropped a trailer that featured Thompson eating a bowl of cereal next to a milk carton with her mother's mugshot on it. As the door opens, an unseen figure walks through and the teaser ends.

"What's it gonna be like when Mama finally comes home?" the trailer asks. "The shocking all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres this March only on WeTV."

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns to WEtv March 15.