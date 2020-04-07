'Married at First Sight': Derek and Katie Have an Uncomfortable Conversation About Decision Day in Exclusive Clip

✖

Married at First Sight's Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad don't exactly seem to be on the same page heading into Decision Day. After their time on the couples retreat ended in a screaming match during last week's episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the married couple has just one week before they make a decision about their future. That decision seems to be a bit more up in the air for Katie than for Derek, however, as shown in a tense PopCulture.com exclusive clip.

Sitting down for a romantic glass of wine by the water, Katie explains the setting makes her want to "get married again." But when Derek brings up having a second wedding after Decision Day, she admits she's "not sure yet." Derek then brings up the "little bit of a rough patch" they had during their retreat, but Katie tells him she feels like things have been rough "for the past couple of weeks."

"I think that we were avoiding confrontation," she continues. "We were arguing, but I don't feel like we were really getting to the root of things. I feel like this weekend, we were able to hash a lot out. So I feel a little bit better about where we're at going into Decision Day."

Derek tells her he's feeling "a little nervous," but feeling good about the big day, at which point Katie fires back snarkily, "What are you nervous about? Do you think I'm gonna say yes on Decision Day?" When Derek admits he's "hoping" his wife will agree to continue their marriage, she responds, "Guess you'll find out."

Derek and Katie's fighting reached a head during last week's episode, when Katie accused Derek of flirting with co-star Taylor Dunklin. "I’ve seen you at this point initiate conversation with girls, and you don’t act like a loser or a weirdo with everyone else," Katie told Derek, who replied he was just being himself before she shouted, "I’m so f—ing done!"

Will Katie and Derek be able to keep their marriage afloat for Decision Day? Or are they ready for their marriage to come to a close? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.