'Married at First Sight' Bride Katie Worries About 'Red Flags' in Marriage to Derek in Exclusive Clip

Derek Sherman may be coming off of their honeymoon feeling optimistic about his marriage, but Married at First Sight bride Katie Conrad has some serious concerns about "red flags" in their relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Katie wonders if Derek is ready for a marriage to friends Brittany and Kelly after she and her husband got intimate on their honeymoon.

While Katie confesses that Derek "brought the fire" in the bedroom, she wonders to her girlfriends if she would get more of an assertive side from her husband as time went on.

"I think he could have like a little bit more game, 'cause I initiated it," she tells her friends. "I don't know, maybe I gave it up too soon. He's just not really going for it, not really making an effort."

Derek, to his friends, seems to have no concept of his wife's concern, reflecting on their honeymoon intimacy with pride.

"I can't say there's any one of us initiating it more than the other," he tells them. "We're both passionate individuals, and we both are mutually making advances."

Outside of the bedroom, Katie is most worried about Derek's confession to her that he's never been in love.

"It's like a red flag that he's almost 27 and he says that he's never been in love," she tells her friends, who agree with her assessment of the situation.

"That might be a dealbreaker for Katie," Brittany tells the camera. "Just the fact that he's never been in love before, like what if Katie goes 100 percent into this, and he's not really feeling it? I'm worried about her getting her heart broken."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime