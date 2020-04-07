Kourtney Kardashian Riles up Social Media Over 'Work Ethic' Tweet Amid 'KUWTK' Drama With Sister Kim

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians got off to a wild start due to an intense altercation between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. On the premiere episode, which aired on March 26, Kourtney and Kim came to blows after the sisters differed about the Poosh founder's work ethic. Prior to the Thursday night episode, Kourtney took to Twitter to address the fact that her work ethic may differ from that of her sisters'. Naturally, fans had a lot to say about her tweet.

On Thursday, in advance of the latest KUWTK outing, Kourtney wrote that she would not be live-tweeting the episode because she was spending time with her children. She went on to address the topic that was greatly featured on the E! series — her work ethic. As she pointed out to her fans, raising children is indeed a job, as well, and it's one that she wants to focus on. The reality star explained that her focus is currently on raising the children she shares with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — as well as developing her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Her comments echoed what she had to say about the matter on the Thursday episode of KUWTK, as she could be seen telling her friends that she was taking a step back from filming the reality series in order to focus on pursuits that she feels passionately about.

I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

Considering that Kourtney's work ethic was a major topic of discussion both on the show and on social media, many users on Twitter weighed in on the reality star's recent tweet to express their own opinions over her message. Judging by the plethora of responses that Kourtney's tweet garnered, it's safe to say that her fans had plenty to say about the topic.