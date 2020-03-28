Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Break out in Shocking Fist Fight on 'KUWTK'

The newest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians got off to an intense start thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. In the Season 18 premiere, which aired on Thursday, things between the two sisters became physical after they got into an argument about work ethic, as Entertainment Tonight noted. Their altercation comes as Kourtney has considered (both on and off-screen) leaving KUWTK amidst growing tensions within the famous family.

The whole drama was sparked by a conversation between Kim and Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner being unable to attend an appearance at Paris Fashion Week because of an illness. Kim told her younger sister that both she and Khloe Kardashian would attend an event no matter what, saying, "Mom is so used to me and Kourtney -- eh, Khloe -- going on our death beds." While things get heated between Kim and Kendall over that statement, Kourtney soon jumps in herself. Kourtney begins to defend herself by saying that she does do plenty of work, despite what her sister claimed.

"But you act like I don't do sh—," Kourtney can be seen telling Kim, with things growing increasingly tense at this point. "You have this narrative in your mind. ... I will literally f— you up if you mention it again. Literally shut the f— up and don't laugh like that. You look like a freak."

After the two share words, things turn physical as Kourtney throws an object at Kim and then gets up from where she's sitting to move towards her. While Khloe tries to separate her two sisters, she's unable to prevent the fight from getting even more physical. Kim, angered over the fact that Kourtney put her hands on her, slaps her sister twice. The episode then ends on a cliffhanger as Kim and Kourtney's fight will continue to unfold on the next episode of KUWTK.

Prior to the premiere, back in November, Kourtney addressed her future with KUWTK, telling ET that her priorities have simply changed.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," the Poosh founder said. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

However, recently, on Twitter, Kourtney issued a major statement regarding her future with the E! series. In response to a user who said that she "just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film," the mom-of-three wrote, "I did. Bye."

While Kourtney's tweet has already created a stir amongst KUWTK fans, viewers will likely have to tune in to see how her journey on the show unfolds.

Photo Credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty