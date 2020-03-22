'American Idol' Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Urge Fans to Stay Home Ahead of Show

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are urging fans to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic, and they have the perfect family programming suggestion. On Sunday night, ABC is airing another two-hour episode of American Idol, providing the perfect distraction while staying in. Bryan shared a photo of himself on the couch with son Bo, ready to watch himself, Richie and Perry judge singers.

"Bo and I are ready to post up for tonight's episode of [American Idol]," Bryan wrote on Instagram. "Cook up some food, gather around the TV and let's [Stay In Together]." Bryan, 43, and Bo, 12, are both seen smiling and giving thumbs up in the picture.

While Bryan is watching American Idol with his son, Perry will be enjoying it with her dog. The "Never Worn White" singer told fans she will be enjoying the show from home, cuddling with her dog and suggested others do the same.

"I don't know about you, but I am so grateful for my dog at this moment," Perry wrote. "She and I are going to be watching [American Idol] together tonight, so cuddle up with your favorite pet, stuffed animal, pillow, or canned good and join us at 8/7c on [ABC]. [Stay home club]."

"We are all in this together," Richie added in his own Instagram post. "Tonight, let us find comfort through inspiring American Idol stories of triumph, courage and strength. We hope this new duets night of [Hollywood Week] will allow you to find joy in these uncertain times. From the Richie Family, stay safe and stay healthy."

While many shows have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, American Idol is still in the pre-taped part of its ongoing season. New episodes will continue to air until Sunday, March 30, when the second part of the "Hawaii Showcase" airs. Production was suspended for upcoming episodes and contestants were sent home to their families on Wednesday.

Last week included a big day for Bryan and his family. On Wednesday, Bo cerebrated his 12th birthday. Bryan and wife Caroline are also parents to 9-year-old Tatum Christopher.

"Happy 12th birthday sweet Bo!!!" Caroline wrote on Instagram, alongside a collection of throwback photos. "Love every little thing about you...except when you scare me! Love you to the moon and back!"

"Happy 12th birthday to my buddy," Bryan added on his own Instagram page. "I love you Bo. Your birthday plans have changed 10 times because of the coronavirus and you keep smiling."

Idol is now in the "Hollywood Week" portion of the season, and will feature duets in Sunday night's episode. New episodes air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless