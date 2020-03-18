Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Celebrates Oldest Son Bo's 12th Birthday

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline's oldest son, Bo, turned 12 years old on Wednesday, and his mom celebrated with an Instagram slideshow and a sweet caption. Caroline's post began with a throwback shot of a younger Luke holding a tiny Bo, who was wearing a baby-sized straw cowboy hat, and continued with more current photos of the tween.

"Happy 12th birthday sweet Bo!!!" she wrote. "Love every little thing about you...except when you scare me! Love you to the moon and back!" The snaps included Bo with both of his parents, his younger brother Tate and his cousins, Jordan, Kris and Til. Luke and Caroline welcomed Bo in 2008, when Luke was beginning his career, and Caroline told Caroline Hobby on the Get Real podcast that during a break from her job shortly after Bo was born, she and Bo joined Luke on the road.

"This was when Luke was still brand-new and the whole band and Luke and was sharing a tour bus," Caroline explained. "There was no room for Caroline and a baby, 'cause when it was just me, I would sleep in the bunk with Luke. I was like, 'Ok, Luke has to sleep more because he has to sing. If he gets sick, we're screwed.' I would make a bed in the back of the bus off of suitcases. I would make a bed in the back of the bus off of all the band guys' suitcases and ours and I would sleep with Bo and get up 12 times a night."

"And the poor band, they were so awesome," she added. "I know that they heard a baby crying half the night, but they never complained, they never said a word."

It's unclear whether Luke was with Bo on his birthday, but if he wasn't he will be soon, as it was reported on Wednesday that American Idol is suspending production effective immediately, according to TVLine. A source shared that filming has been stopped to ensure that contestants can get home to their families, while production is still working remotely and has been doing so since last week.

Season 3 of the ABC singing competition will continue airing as scheduled through the beginning of its live shows, which are scheduled to begin on March 30. Idol currently airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and producers "will continue to evaluate things on a week-to-week basis."

Photo Credit: John Shearer/WireImage, Getty