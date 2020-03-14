'Alaskan Bush People' Fans Sound off After Bear Brown Asks to Be Legally Un-Named as Father of Ex's Baby

On Thursday, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown caused quite a reaction when he requested to have himself legally un-named as the biological father of his unborn child. Brown filed a petition to disestablish paternity, which, if granted, would remove him he legal father of the child and potentially protect him from paying any child support. The news comes as the relationship between him and the child's mother, ex-fiancée Raiven Adams, has continued to sour.

The couple first met at Bear Brown's wedding in August 2018. By September 2019, Brown had split with his wife, and he and Adams were expecting the child -- just days after announcing they'd broken up. The couple then back together and split a second time, though they do frequently post updates about the pregnancy on social media.

In more recent months, however, their relationship has been shrouded in drama. This included Adams successfully filing a restraining order against Brown after alleging a series of disturbing behaviors, including drug abuse, verbal abuse, brandishing a gun, and threatening to take their child from her.

However, it's also not clear if Brown believes he is the kid's biological father, and neither he nor Adams have publicly commented on the matter. Regardless, the show's audience definitely had some things to say about the matter.