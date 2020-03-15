'Family Feud' Suspends Production Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

The list of shows that are shutting down in the face of the coronavirus continues to get longer. Joining America's Got Talent, The Price is Right, and several others is Family Feud with host Steve Harvey.

The popular game show was originally going to try to continue without a live audience, much like fellow Fremantle Media show AGT. But that quickly changed by Saturday, with both shows shutting down for a while to fight the spread of the disease.

Family Feud had been taping without an audience on Thursday but President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration changed the mood quickly. The only programs and events that still haven't been canceled yet include WWE Raw and Wrestlemania, a few concerts, and a few productions that are already ending.

Luckily, fans of the game show can still tune in to watch the many re-runs and specials that air in syndication across television. The postponement only means the end of new episodes at the moment.

According to Deadline, the shows could return to production at some point in April depending on the status with the coronavirus response. Fremantle adds that they are closely monitoring the situation while encouraging other employees to work from home and limit gatherings.

The news of the cancellations is on the heels of a slew of similar announcements that began to flood out starting with SXSW and followed by the NBA. Soon every major sport currently in their season either suspended games indefinitely or postponed their scheduled starts by a few weeks.

More television shows, film premieres and productions, and music events followed. This includes shows like Grey's Anatomy, all of Netflix's original productions, and the release of films like No Time to Die, Mulan, and Fast & Furious 9.

President Trump's national emergency declaration highlighted the urgency that led to these delays.

To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said. "Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion... for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

Apart from ordering a national emergency on Friday, President Trump also was reportedly tested for coronavirus himself after coming into contact. The president downplayed his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive during his press briefings on Friday and Saturday. He also had contact with several of the members of Congress that had either self-quarantined or tested positive after CPAC.