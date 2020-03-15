Donald Trump's Coronavirus Test Results Spark Strong Response From Social Media

President Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo later Saturday night. The memo came just hours after Conley said the president did not need to be tested because he did not show symptoms of COVID-19, although Trump confirmed in a press conference Saturday morning he was tested. The response to the test result was strong, with supporters celebrating the news and critics questioning its legitimacy.

"Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Conley wrote Saturday. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," Conley continued. "I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

Although physicians have said it is possible to have contracted the caronavirus and not show symptoms, Conley said Friday night the president did not need to be tested. However, Trump did come into contact with indiviruals who tested positive for the virus at Mar-A-Lago when Brazilian officials. An aide to Brazilian President Jaid Bolsonaro tested positive and was pictured next to Trump. The aide started feeling symptoms three days after meeting Trump, reports The Hill.

"The President's exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in close proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset," Conley wrote Friday night. "These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time. Additionally, given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated."

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images