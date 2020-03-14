Chip and Joanna Gaines Applauded for Reimbursing Vendors' Costs for Canceled Magnolia Spring at the Silos Event

Chip Gaines made the heartbreaking reveal that he and wife Joanna Gaines' spring concert event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns on Wednesday, but what the couple did next drew them loads of praise. The Spring at the Silos music event was to be accompanied by a vendor fair, with businesses from around the country coming in to sell their goods. The events were set to start on Thursday, meaning that all these businesses were basically out of luck when it came to canceling travel and lodging plans. However, the Gaines family were not about to let these vendors lose cash due to things they could not control. Instead, Gaines revealed that all vendors could receive $1,000 towards reimbursing travel and hotel costs. This would surely at least soften the blow of the last-minute cancellation or even totally cover what some businesses spent on the event. What a day.. we made the extremely tough decision to cancel @magnolia #SpringattheSilos (concerts & vendor fair) Jo & I are 💔& sorry. In addition to refunding all concert tix $, jo/I want to reimburse up to $1k in travel & hotel expenses to our incredible vendors. @AssistingChip — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 12, 2020 The couple received loads of praise for their decision to cover the vendor costs. Fans of the Fixer Upper stars chimed in with love for the decision, even if they were sad about the cancellation. Others also asked more about how to help. At one point, Gaines even hopped in the replies to share how the couple wanted to take an extra step for one of the affected businesses. Scroll through to see the reactions to Gaines' big announcement.

How to Help Check them out here: https://t.co/fwJ54Qus30 — magnolia (@magnolia) March 13, 2020 One of the top replies to Gaines' message was a fan inquiring about how fans of the Magnolia brand could help these businesses directly. The couple's company soon replied with information on how to supports the vendors who were slated to appear at Spring at the Silos.

Zimmerman Shoes (Photo: HGTV / Discovery Channel Communications Inc) Among the replies was a message from one of the vendors, Zimmerman Shoes. They directly reached out to Gaines and thanked he and Joanna for the promise of reimbursement. "Thank you, @chipgaines & @joannagaines," the brand's message read. "This means the world. My family and I traveled from Pennsylvania [and] put everything we have into this event. We're heartbroken over this but know it's the safest decision. We're thankful and honored to be accepted as a vendor at @magnolia."

Gaines' Reply Upon seeing this message, Gaines reached out to the company and offered to help them out even further. "Hi. Jo/I were wondering if there was something we could do for u specifically?" he wrote. "Any inventory we can buy? We are going to do a 'virtual vendor fair' this weekend and promote each of you like crazy. But u have been specifically on our heart and I wanted to see if u needed anything?" The company then replied, presumably started a further relationship between the couple and the brand.

Fans (Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic) Fixer Upper fans were plentiful in the replies, with most singing the couple's praises. They raised the couple up as an example of how business owners everywhere should behave during this pandemic. "This is why the whole world loves you guys. So generous, so faithful," one fan wrote. "Thank you for giving us a great example on how to treat all of us like family. Love you guys so much!"

Fans, Continued "Kudos to you! People over money ! Good on you," a second fan wrote. "wish all businesses were handling things so classy right now." "I applaud your being responsible and canceling this event for everyone's safety and refunding the money and reimbursing travel and hotel," a third wrote. "@sxsw could learn a lot from ya'll."

Fans, Continued (Photo: HGTV / Discovery Channel Communications Inc) "It's such a hard decision when it has that trickle down effect, but there's really no other one to be made," another fan wrote. "Tough times make for tough decisions. Let's kick this virus to the curb and Silobrate again!" "That IS how it's done," a fifth Twitter user wrote. "I run 2 bnbs. Getting cancellations. Be gracious. Our lives are in God's hands. He IS my El Shaddai, my Lord and Provider. Give thanks to God in everything."