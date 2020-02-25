'Married at First Sight': Jess Worries About Austin's Relationship History in Exclusive Clip
Married at First Sight star Jessica Studer may be progressing in her feelings towards husband Austin Hurd, but the newlywed is getting a little concerned about his emotional journey with her. In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), the two open up about their past relationships in a candid discussion.
Asked to talk about their "history with love" by a prompt from the experts, Austin immediately asks Jess if she's ever been in love before, which is a "tough" question for her to answer.
"I don't know, so that's really tough," she tells me. "Because I feel like yes but then when I think back, maybe it wasn't really love and maybe I was just going through the motions. It was like a long relationship."
When asked the reciprocal question, Austin reveals heartbreak in his past.
"I mean, I had a long relationship," he explains. "I've only said [I love you] like a couple times. I mean, one time heart kinda broken. But then another time it was like a three and a half year relationship where, yeah, I was in love."
When Jess questions how long Austin and his ex were together before they dropped those three big words, she gets a bit of a shock at his answer.
"A year," he reveals. "I just can't rush into that type of word. It's too big of a word to throw around."
Jess is visibly taken aback by the answer, telling the camera, "I asked him how long it took him to say I love you in a relationship. He does say a year, but for me that's a long time. I do hope he says I love you sooner than later."
Will Jess and Austin be able to align their romantic timelines?
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
