'Love Island' Honors Host Caroline Flack in New Episode Following Her Sudden Death

In a touching tribute to Caroline Flack following her sudden death, the Love Island community highlighted the memories they had with the TV host. The reality dating show did not air an episode Sunday evening out of respect, however, the series did return to tv on Monday. According to E!, narrator, Iain Stirling, started the show by saying, "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this dreadful time."

He continued by highlighting the sweet memories he had personally with Flack saying, "Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers. Like many of you, right now we're all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another."

Then, he went into a more personal statement designated for Flack herself saying, "Caroline, I want to thank you or all the fun times we had making our favorite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you Caz."

Throughout the show's broadcast, their sponsor Just Eat replaced their advertisement with a promotion for the U.K.'s Samaritans, which is a help hotline that consists of volunteers who are specifically trained to answer calls for help. The message read, "Talking and listening can help whatever you're going through."

On Saturday, Flack was found unresponsive inside her east London home, and was later announced as a suicide. The night before, on Friday, an ambulance was called to her home around 10:30 p.m. A spokesperson told PEOPLE that, "Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to the hospital. Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further."

While her family released a statement on the same day of her death, her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, waited a little longer before sharing his heartbreak with fans.

"My heart is broken we had something so special," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday," he continued. "I love you with all my heart."