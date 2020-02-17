'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Had Ambulance Called to Home Night Before Shocking Death

The night before Love Island host Caroline Flack's death, it's been reported that an ambulance was called to her London home but was not taken to the hospital. A London ambulance spokesperson told PEOPLE that they responded to a call just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, saying, "Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to the hospital. Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further."

Two paramedic crews assessed the situation when arriving, but decided that Flack did not need to be transported to the hospital and was okay to stay home. However, the following day on Saturday afternoon, the 40-year-old was found dead inside of her home. It was confirmed that day, shortly after her passing, that the TV presenter died by suicide being confirmed by her family's lawyer. The attorney said that Flack died by suicide at home in east London, where she has been living alone.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a brief statement, requesting that the media give them their privacy during the difficult time. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for the British network ITV gave a public statement as well on behalf of the company and Flack's colleagues, saying, "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by the desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Kelly Osbourne also took to social media to share with fans how she felt about the devastating news, reminding fans to tell their "loved ones that you love them."

"Words are way more powerful than you think," she started the post, alongside a black and white photo of the TV host. "Never forget to tell your loved ones that you love them."

"What a special person [Flack] was," she continued. "She lit up every room because she shined so brightly. To say I'm saddened by her loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have known you and to call you my friend. I can't even believe I'm writing this."

Flack was best known for her hosting both Love Island and X-Factor for the U.K. broadcaster. She stepped down from hosting both shows after she was charged with allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton in December. Although she pleaded not guilty to the charges that same month, trial was scheduled to start in three weeks.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/Getty.