'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Returns to Social Media After Announcing Her Exit

The day after Jenelle Evans said she was deleting her social media pages, the former Teen Mom 2 star returned to Instagram to tease a new YouTube video and her responses to rumors she is getting back together with estranged husband David Eason. Evans said the two have only met recently to make arrangements for the home they own together. Since breaking up with Eason, she moved to Tennessee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 17, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

On Saturday night, Evans announced she was taking a break from social media, but would continue to share updates on her YouTube channel and website jenelle-evans.com. On Monday, Evans shared a new video on YouTube, but she still used her Instagram page to promote it.

"Finally breaking my silence on what’s going on with David & I," Evans wrote, alongside a selfie.

Evans also shared links to the YouTube video on her Instagram Story, as well as clips with her children. Her last Instagram Story post included a link to a new Us Weekly report on her current status with Eason.

"David and I are not together as of now," she told the magazine. "We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it."

Evans announced she was moving away from Eason in an Oct. 31 Instagram post, six months after he shot their family dog and she was fired from MTV's Teen Mom 2. However, there have been frequent spottings of Eason and Evans together in Nashville, which fanned the flames of speculation about their relationship status.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com last week, Eason said was optimistic about her life since leaving the MTV in the rear-view mirror.

"It's really awesome actually, because then it's not like I'm worried about what's about to air," Evans said. "Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It's all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want."

"That has been awesome for me," she continued. "Because it's like I'm having fun with it, versus when I was on Teen Mom it was just kind of like, 'Get the camera out of my face, I'm mad right now.' Now it's, 'Hey, I'm happy, let's go do something fun. Let's film something fun.' And whenever you try to suggest that to MTV, it gets tossed out."

There has been speculation about a return to MTV, but Eason told PopCulture.com she was more interested in other reality TV projects.

"I'm just gonna focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that Teen Mom title," she said about her future. "And whether it's on camera I do again or even off camera and just do production and be involved in another show and getting it together, that would be fun too. So I mean, we'll see what happens."

Evans, 28, and Eason, 31, are parents to daughter Ensley, 2. She is also mom to sons Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis; and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images