'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Says She’s Deleting All Her Social Media

Jenelle Evans is taking a respite from dealing with Twitter, Instagram and the like. On Saturday night, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member announced she was deleting her social media profiles "for a while." While it is unclear how long this break from social media will last, fans will still be able to keep up with her on other platforms, namely YouTube and her website.

"Deleting every social media for a while. Updates will be posted to YouTube and my blog every week," Evan wrote, referring to her YouTube channel and her website, jenelle-evans.com.

YouTube has been the latest development in on-camera content for Evans. As she told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, she is currently "in limbo" when it comes to working with MTV and other networks. She is currently under contract with MTV, despite no longer appearing on Teen Mom 2.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" she told PopCulture. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"It's not just other companies," Evans continued. "I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"

She also noted she was "getting more to open up on YouTube versus Teen Mom," when it came to what parts of her life she gets to share.

She's also enjoying the freedom outside of the Teen Mom system. She does not have to worry about what events are playing out on TV and she also films for YouTube whenever she wants.

"It's really awesome actually, because then it's not like I'm worried about what's about to air," Evans said "Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It's all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want."

"That has been awesome for me," she added. "Because it's like I'm having fun with it, versus when I was on Teen Mom it was just kind of like, 'Get the camera out of my face, I'm mad right now.' Now it's, 'Hey, I'm happy, let's go do something fun. Let's film something fun.' And whenever you try to suggest that to MTV, it gets tossed out."