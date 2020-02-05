'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Responds to Kailyn Lowry's Pregnancy News

Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer couldn't be more excited that her friend is expecting another baby! After Lowry confirmed Tuesday that she is expecting a fourth child, Messer spoke to E! News about just how happy she is to add another little one to the MTV family.

"Honestly, I'm so happy for Kail and her boys! What exciting news. I have a feeling this might be the little girl she has always wanted," Messer told the outlet after Lowry's big news broke. "However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can't wait to meet him or her!"

Even Lowry's former co-star Jenelle Evans, with whom she has had a complicated relationship over the years, told the outlet, "Congrats. Maybe this time it will be a baby girl. I wish her the best."

Lowry, who is mother to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that the rumors she was expecting another child with on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez were true.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her three sons looking at an ultrasound. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Although Lowry has yet to explicitly mention Lopez in her reveal, he didn't shy away from discussing the NSFW parts of the baby's conception on an Instagram Live Tuesday evening. The two have had a tumultuous relationship, with Lowry saying in the May 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion that he had cheated on her.

"We don't talk. It's been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn't work out," she said at the time. "I left. I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn't find out till the end so I was humiliated. The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my story line for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom."

Photo credit: MTV