'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Blasts Troll's Remarks to Keep Her 'Legs Closed' With NSFW Response

Kailyn Lowry is clapping back at a rude commenter who told the Teen Mom 2 star to keep her "legs closed" after announcing she was expecting her fourth child. The MTV personality, 27, is already mom to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, and confirmed Tuesday that the rumors she was expecting another little one were indeed true.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned a picture with her sons and the ultrasound photos. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Despite the happy news, one of Lowry's followers took to the comment section to troll her, writing, "Girl keep ur legs closed..stop being baby maker."

Luckily, Lowry has plenty of experience dealing with negativity, responding back with a kiss emoji, "My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?"

While Lowry has yet to confirm the father of her child, her on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she shares Lux, has addressed the pregnancy on his Instagram, saying in a Live that the two actually conceived the new baby on the kitchen counter.

The two have had a complicated relationship over the years, with Lowry accusing him of cheating on her at the Teen Mom 2 reunion in May 2019.

"We don't talk. It's been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn't work out," she said at the time. "I left. I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn't find out till the end so I was humiliated. The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my story line for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom."

Photo credit: MTV