'Teen Mom 2': Who Is the Father of Kailyn Lowry's Baby No. 4?

Kailyn Lowry's reveal Tuesday that she is expecting her fourth child drew plenty of congratulations for the Teen Mom 2 star, but also one big question — who is the father of her unborn child? Lowry has not openly been dating anyone in recent months and didn't include a hint as to his identity in her pregnancy announcement, but a source close to the MTV personality told Us Weekly that the father is indeed Lowry's on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she also shares 2-year-old son Lux.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:43am PST

Lowry also shares 10-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 6-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, but evidence that the father of her unborn child is allegedly Lopez surfaced online last month, with screenshots of a post from a woman claiming to be Lopez's aunt confirming the pregnancy surfacing on Teen Mom Shade Room back in January.

Lowry herself remained quiet about the rumors, but took to Instagram with a photo of her sons and an ultrasound photo Tuesday to confirm the news. "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

During last month's Teen Mom 2 reunion, the Coffee Convos host told Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab of her relationship with Lopez, "There’s no coparenting right now. Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. And I know he will see Lux when the time is right."

In January 2019, Lowry opened up about their relationship on Us Weekly's Watch With Us podcast as well, saying, "Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together — if that makes any sense. Don't be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids next month."

Photo credit: Matthew Eisman, Getty