'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry's Pregnancy Sparks Response From Former Co-Star Jenelle Evans

Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 co-stars have nothing but kind words for the expectant mother after she announced Tuesday she was expecting her fourth child — and that even includes Jenelle Evans. Evans and Lowry have certainly had their ups and downs before the JE Cosmetics founder exited the MTV show last year, but when asked her feelings on Lowry's pregnancy by E! News, Evans kept it classy.

"Congrats. Maybe this time it will be a baby girl," Evans said. "I wish her the best."

Leah Messer also weighed in to the outlet, saying, "Honestly, I'm so happy for Kail and her boys! What exciting news. I have a feeling this might be the little girl she has always wanted. However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can't wait to meet him or her!"

Lowry's Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley added on social media, "Secret is out! So happy for another little peanut."

Already a mother to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, Lowry announced there would be another little one added to her family soon enough via Instagram, where she showed off a photo of her sons and the ultrasound photo.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

While the MTV sttar has yet to reveal the father of her child, her on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she shares son Lux, has addressed the pregnancy on his Instagram, adding some of the more NSFW details of the new baby's conception in a Live.

The two have had some serious ups and downs in their relationship, with Lowry saying in the May 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion that he had cheated on her.

"We don't talk. It's been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn't work out," she said at the time. "I left. I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn't find out till the end so I was humiliated. The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my story line for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom."

