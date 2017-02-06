Zootopia Wins Big At Annie Awards

Zootopia claimed the top prize at this year’s Annie Awards, clawing it’s way to a potential win at this year’s Academy Awards.
The film won Best Animated Feature at the awards show, which highlights excellence in animation, as well as a few others (via Deadline).
Byron Howard and Rich Moore took him the Annie for Directing in an Animated Film, and Jason Bateman shares honors for Voice Acting alongside another Disney actor Auli’i Cravalho, who won for her title role in Moana.
Zootopia’s wins increase its chances for taking home an Oscar, as Deadline notes that the animated films that win an Annie have also taken home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature 10 out of 15 times since the category was introduced.
Other winners of the 44th Annie Awards include Adventure Time, taking the award Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children, and Bob’s Burgers, which won Best General Audience Production.
Zootopia claimed six awards in total, including Character Design in an Animated Feature Production for Cory Loftis, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production for Dean Wellins, and Writing in an Animated Feature Production for Jared Bush and Phil Johnston.
Other notable winners include Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange for Animated Effects in a Live Action Production, claimed by Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, and Jihyun Yoon.
Naughty Dog artists Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, and Tom Bland won the award for Character Animation in a Video Game, for their work on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Check below for the full list of winners.
In Zootopia, From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. When Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law. Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a wily fox who makes her job even harder.
Zootopia is directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, co-directed by Jared Bush, and stars the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Alan Tudyk, and Shakira.
44th Annie Awards Winners
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Directing In An Animated Feature Production
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directing In An Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Patrick Osborne
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Best Animated Feature-Independent
The Red Turtle Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?
Bento Box Entertainment
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Adventure Time
Episode: Bad Jubies
Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball
Amazon Studios And Bix Pix Entertainment
Writing In An Animated Feature Production
Jared Bush, Phil Johnston
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writing In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Hormone-Iums
Bento Box Entertainment
Voice Acting In An Animated Feature Production
Auli’i Cravalho As Moana
Moana
Walt Disney Animation Studios
And
Jason Bateman As Nick Wilde
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Voice Acting In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Carlos Alazaraqui As Ponce De León
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Episode: Ponce De León
Dreamworks Animation Television
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Loteria, “Night Shift”
Passion Pictures Ltd
Best Animated Special Production
Pear Cider And Cigarettes
Massive Swerve Studios And Passion Pictures Animation
Production Design In An Animated Feature Production
Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, Ean McNamara
Kubo And The Two Strings
Laika
Production Design In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Tuna Bora
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
Jan Maas
Kubo And The Two Strings
Laika
Character Animation In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Mike Chaffe
Dreamworks Trollhunters
Episode: Becoming, Part 1
Dreamworks Animation Television
Character Animation In A Live Action Production
Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones
The Jungle Book
Walt Disney Pictures
Character Animation In A Video Game
Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, Tom Bland
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Naughty Dog
Character Design In An Animated Feature Production
Cory Loftis
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Design In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle
Dreamworks’ Trollhunters
Episode: Win, Lose Or Draal
Dreamworks Animation Television
Music In An Animated Feature Production
Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille
The Little Prince
Netflix And On Animation Studios
Music In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Animated Effects In A Live Action Production
Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon
Doctor Strange – Mirror Dimension
Marvel Studios
Animated Effects In An Animated Feature Production
Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik
Moana
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Animated Short Subject
Piper
Pixar Animation Studios
Best Student Film
Citipati
Director: Andreas Feix
Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg
Editorial In An Animated Feature Production
Christopher Murrie
Kubo And The Two Strings
Editorial In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Illya Owens
Disney’s Mickey Mouse
Episode: Sock Burglar
Disney Television Animation
Storyboarding In An Animated Feature Production
Dean Wellins
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Storyboarding In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Hyunjoo Song
Dreamworks Trollhunters
Episode: Win, Lose Or Draal
Dreamworks Animation Television
Winsor Mccay Awards
Dale Baer
Caroline Leaf
Mamoru Oshii.
Ub Iwerks Award
Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform
June Foray Award
Bill & Sue Kroyer
Special Achievement Award
Life, Animated
