Zootopia Wins Big At Annie Awards

Zootopia claimed the top prize at this year’s Annie Awards, clawing it’s way to a potential win at this year’s Academy Awards.

The film won Best Animated Feature at the awards show, which highlights excellence in animation, as well as a few others (via Deadline).

Byron Howard and Rich Moore took him the Annie for Directing in an Animated Film, and Jason Bateman shares honors for Voice Acting alongside another Disney actor Auli’i Cravalho, who won for her title role in Moana.

Zootopia’s wins increase its chances for taking home an Oscar, as Deadline notes that the animated films that win an Annie have also taken home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature 10 out of 15 times since the category was introduced.

Other winners of the 44th Annie Awards include Adventure Time, taking the award Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children, and Bob’s Burgers, which won Best General Audience Production.

Zootopia claimed six awards in total, including Character Design in an Animated Feature Production for Cory Loftis, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production for Dean Wellins, and Writing in an Animated Feature Production for Jared Bush and Phil Johnston.

Other notable winners include Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange for Animated Effects in a Live Action Production, claimed by Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, and Jihyun Yoon.

Naughty Dog artists Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, and Tom Bland won the award for Character Animation in a Video Game, for their work on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Check below for the full list of winners.

In Zootopia, From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. When Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law. Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a wily fox who makes her job even harder.

Zootopia is directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, co-directed by Jared Bush, and stars the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Alan Tudyk, and Shakira.

44th Annie Awards Winners

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia

Directing In An Animated Feature Production

Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directing In An Animated Television/Broadcast Production Patrick Osborne

Pearl

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Best Animated Feature-Independent

The Red Turtle Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?

Bento Box Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Adventure Time

Episode: Bad Jubies

Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Tumble Leaf

Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball

Amazon Studios And Bix Pix Entertainment

Writing In An Animated Feature Production

Jared Bush, Phil Johnston

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writing In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: The Hormone-Iums

Bento Box Entertainment

Voice Acting In An Animated Feature Production

Auli’i Cravalho As Moana

Moana

Walt Disney Animation Studios

And

Jason Bateman As Nick Wilde

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Voice Acting In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Carlos Alazaraqui As Ponce De León

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show

Episode: Ponce De León

Dreamworks Animation Television

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Loteria, “Night Shift”

Passion Pictures Ltd

Best Animated Special Production

Pear Cider And Cigarettes

Massive Swerve Studios And Passion Pictures Animation

Production Design In An Animated Feature Production

Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, Ean McNamara

Kubo And The Two Strings

Laika

Production Design In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Tuna Bora

Pearl

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production

Jan Maas

Kubo And The Two Strings

Laika

Character Animation In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production Mike Chaffe

Dreamworks Trollhunters

Episode: Becoming, Part 1

Dreamworks Animation Television

Character Animation In A Live Action Production

Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones

The Jungle Book

Walt Disney Pictures

Character Animation In A Video Game

Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, Tom Bland

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Naughty Dog

Character Design In An Animated Feature Production

Cory Loftis

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle

Dreamworks’ Trollhunters

Episode: Win, Lose Or Draal

Dreamworks Animation Television

Music In An Animated Feature Production

Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille

The Little Prince

Netflix And On Animation Studios

Music In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

Pearl

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Animated Effects In A Live Action Production

Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon

Doctor Strange – Mirror Dimension

Marvel Studios

Animated Effects In An Animated Feature Production

Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik

Moana

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Short Subject

Piper

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film

Citipati

Director: Andreas Feix

Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

Editorial In An Animated Feature Production

Christopher Murrie

Kubo And The Two Strings

Editorial In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Illya Owens

Disney’s Mickey Mouse

Episode: Sock Burglar

Disney Television Animation

Storyboarding In An Animated Feature Production

Dean Wellins

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Storyboarding In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Hyunjoo Song

Dreamworks Trollhunters

Episode: Win, Lose Or Draal

Dreamworks Animation Television

Winsor Mccay Awards

Dale Baer

Caroline Leaf

Mamoru Oshii.

Ub Iwerks Award

Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform

June Foray Award

Bill & Sue Kroyer

Special Achievement Award

Life, Animated

