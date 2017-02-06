Popculture

Zootopia Wins Big At Annie Awards

Zootopia claimed the top prize at this year’s Annie Awards, clawing it’s way to a potential […]

By

Zootopia claimed the top prize at this year’s Annie Awards, clawing it’s way to a potential win at this year’s Academy Awards.

The film won Best Animated Feature at the awards show, which highlights excellence in animation, as well as a few others (via Deadline).

Byron Howard and Rich Moore took him the Annie for Directing in an Animated Film, and Jason Bateman shares honors for Voice Acting alongside another Disney actor Auli’i Cravalho, who won for her title role in Moana.

Zootopia’s wins increase its chances for taking home an Oscar, as Deadline notes that the animated films that win an Annie have also taken home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature 10 out of 15 times since the category was introduced.

Other winners of the 44th Annie Awards include Adventure Time, taking the award Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children, and Bob’s Burgers, which won Best General Audience Production.

Zootopia claimed six awards in total, including Character Design in an Animated Feature Production for Cory Loftis, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production for Dean Wellins, and Writing in an Animated Feature Production for Jared Bush and Phil Johnston.

Other notable winners include Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange for Animated Effects in a Live Action Production, claimed by Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, and Jihyun Yoon.

Naughty Dog artists Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, and Tom Bland won the award for Character Animation in a Video Game, for their work on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Check below for the full list of winners.

In Zootopia, From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. When Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law. Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a wily fox who makes her job even harder.

Zootopia is directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, co-directed by Jared Bush, and stars the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Alan Tudyk, and Shakira.

44th Annie Awards Winners

Best Animated Feature
Zootopia

Directing In An Animated Feature Production 
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directing In An Animated Television/Broadcast Production Patrick Osborne
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Best Animated Feature-Independent
 The Red Turtle  Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?
Bento Box Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Adventure Time
Episode: Bad Jubies
Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children 
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball
Amazon Studios And Bix Pix Entertainment

Writing In An Animated Feature Production
 Jared Bush, Phil Johnston
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writing In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
 Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Hormone-Iums
Bento Box Entertainment

Voice Acting In An Animated Feature Production
Auli’i Cravalho As Moana
Moana
Walt Disney Animation Studios
And
Jason Bateman As Nick Wilde
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Voice Acting In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
 Carlos Alazaraqui As Ponce De León
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Episode: Ponce De León
Dreamworks Animation Television

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial 
Loteria, “Night Shift” 
Passion Pictures Ltd

Best Animated Special Production 
Pear Cider And Cigarettes
Massive Swerve Studios And Passion Pictures Animation

Production Design In An Animated Feature Production 
Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, Ean McNamara
Kubo And The Two Strings
Laika

Production Design In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production 
Tuna Bora
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production 
Jan Maas
Kubo And The Two Strings
Laika

Character Animation In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production Mike Chaffe
Dreamworks Trollhunters
Episode: Becoming, Part 1
Dreamworks Animation Television

Character Animation In A Live Action Production 
Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones
The Jungle Book
Walt Disney Pictures

Character Animation In A Video Game
 Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, Tom Bland
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Naughty Dog

Character Design In An Animated Feature Production
 Cory Loftis
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production 
Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle
Dreamworks’ Trollhunters
Episode: Win, Lose Or Draal
Dreamworks Animation Television

Music In An Animated Feature Production
Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille
The Little Prince
 Netflix And On Animation Studios

Music In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
 Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Animated Effects In A Live Action Production 
Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon
Doctor Strange – Mirror Dimension
Marvel Studios

Animated Effects In An Animated Feature Production 
Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik
Moana
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Short Subject
Piper
Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film 
Citipati
Director: Andreas Feix
Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

Editorial In An Animated Feature Production
 Christopher Murrie
Kubo And The Two Strings

Editorial In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production 
Illya Owens
Disney’s Mickey Mouse 
Episode: Sock Burglar
Disney Television Animation

Storyboarding In An Animated Feature Production
 Dean Wellins
Zootopia
 Walt Disney Animation Studios

Storyboarding In An Animated Television / Broadcast Production
 Hyunjoo Song
Dreamworks Trollhunters
Episode: Win, Lose Or Draal
Dreamworks Animation Television

Winsor Mccay Awards
 Dale Baer
Caroline Leaf
Mamoru Oshii.

Ub Iwerks Award 
Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform

June Foray Award 
Bill & Sue Kroyer

Special Achievement Award
Life, Animated

